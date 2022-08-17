Reverb G2 Hotfix - Controls Fixed

We corrected the issue causing the G2 controls to break.

Our main developer headsets are now a G2 and a Quest 2 (previously Rift and Quest2). So you G2 users should see improvements down the pipeline now that this is a main headset for us.

Already fixed some gripping animations in this fix. The controllers vibrate while gripping and ungripping for some reason. A brief look did not show any faults in the code so maybe this is something in the windows mixed portal.

Also Fixed the character select table being disabled after a player climbs and lands in this update.