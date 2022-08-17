30XX 0.41 Patch Notes - August 17, 2022

Hello! 30XX Patch 0.41 reworks the Vagrant's Core Set to be a little more straightforward and a little less punishing, and adds a handful of new Augs that boost the player's damage under certain circumstances to encourage different kinds of movement during combat.
As usual, we've also fixed a whole bunch of bugs - full notes below. Thanks for playing!
PS - if you're going to be in Seattle during PAX West 2022, we'll be there showing off a brand new Major Update for 30XX at booth 660! Come say hi!
Double PS - our previous game, 20XX, turned 5 years old out of Early Access on PC yesterday - thanks for the continuing support that lets us keep doing this for a living. <3
--
GAME CHANGES & FIXES:
-
Added 5 new Augs that add conditional damage under certain circumstances!
-
Reworked the Vagrant's Set. Its first iteration's clunky and unpopular for all but a very specific slice of players - we'd like it to be a little more appealing.
- The set's design intent is still to provide ramping power that ends in a cooling-off period, asking players to manage Corruption progression to mitigate its downsides. As players pick up pieces of the set, Overheating provides more opportunities for use as a resource, and fewer restrictions.
- We've made Overheating into a less punishing state. By default, Overheating no longer damages the player or stuns you. Instead, Overheating lasts longer (5 seconds) by default, and prevents Attacking, Power use, and dashing. Each piece of the set changes the way the player manages the Overheating state. Corruption is still built up by damaging enemies with Attacks.
- In addition to its other visual cues, Corruption now displays its progression over the player's head.
- Vagrant's Dissonance (Arm Core): when Overheat is triggered, gain a buff that allows 2 (3 resonated) Charged Attacks to be fired without the need to charge (and during Overheat, which normally prevents attacks).
- Vagrant's Waltz (Leg Core): Your Dash is replaced by Blink-dash while Overheating. Removed cooldown from blink-dash. Improved blink-dash consistency, and added a short invulnerability period (100ms) when finishing the dash so it can be used more reliably to avoid attacks. You may dash normally while not Overheating.
- Vagrant's Sonata (Head Core): While Overheating, most Powers may be used for free (instead of not at all), venting Corruption quickly in the process.
- Vagrant's Yearn (Body Core): Changes in your health cause you to emit a damaging Pulse that scales with bonus health. You are immune while Overheating.
- Part of this set's bonus will not be implemented until 0.42.
-
Fixed Vagrant's Waltz + Oxjack's Blitz (Leg Cores) interacting weirdly.
-
Fixed a few cases where Repro attacks could erroneously build Corruption.
-
You may no longer equip or unequip Vagrant's set items if your current Corruption is greater than the minimum.
-
We've (temporarily) disabled Timed Glory Zones/Contemplate Rooms while we work on manual timers that make them more fair. (We should have done this awhile ago. Sorry!) This means that, in patch 0.41, all such rooms will be Play Safe! rooms.
-
Fixed an issue causing Lucavi's charged attacks to not interact with things that care about Charged Attacks (certain Augs, Watergrav Anchor Mines, etc).
-
Active Entropy Conditions are now shown in the Pause Screen while in HQ.
-
Fixed Hoarder's Might indicating the wrong ATK/PWR values in the pause screen. (It worked correctly in-game, but indicated the old values while paused.)
-
Updated a few popup UI elements.
-
In Challenges, Level 8 now properly scores for time left over (and Level 7 no longer counts twice).
-
Fixed a potential issue that could prevent Miniboss rewards from spawning in Standard.
-
Fixed an animation issue with Ace's Echo Shell while in reversed gravity.
-
Fixed Jagged Bolt behaving poorly in reversed gravity.
-
Memory Index purchases (HP, NRG, Nuts) now apply immediately instead of on game/level start, so it's a little more clear they've taken effect. (This is for clarity only, and doesn't change any gameplay.)
-
Fixed Vexing Clover not properly working with other Prototypes.
-
Oxjack's Ken (dashing bolt) is no longer incorrectly affected by Utilifier MAX.
-
Shield Turtles no longer attempt to attack through walls.
-
Temporarily disabled the Fresh Moves prototype while we rework it into a normal Aug.
-
Fixed an issue causing Vagrant's Waltz to fail to pick up Health.
-
Picking up "Oops! All Refunds" after previously collecting Zookeeper's Burden now disables the curse effect (so you aren't softlocked by losing all your Repros and being unable to attack).
-
Crushing Hysteria (and any other sources of Max HP damage) will no longer reduce your Max HP below 1. This mostly fixes a co-op oddity where a player could be revived with negative max HP, causing weirdness. It's also a tiny buff, since it means Autotank can actually save you.
-
Enemies in Challenges now round their health up for Score purposes. (For example, an enemy with 25 or 30 HP will now grant 2 points instead of 1.)
-
Memoria now falls substantially faster after defeating bosses and minibosses.
