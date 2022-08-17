30XX 0.41 Patch Notes - August 17, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9334585 · Last edited 17 August 2022 – 20:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Hello! 30XX Patch 0.41 reworks the Vagrant's Core Set to be a little more straightforward and a little less punishing, and adds a handful of new Augs that boost the player's damage under certain circumstances to encourage different kinds of movement during combat.

As usual, we've also fixed a whole bunch of bugs - full notes below. Thanks for playing!

PS - if you're going to be in Seattle during PAX West 2022, we'll be there showing off a brand new Major Update for 30XX at booth 660! Come say hi!

Double PS - our previous game, 20XX, turned 5 years old out of Early Access on PC yesterday - thanks for the continuing support that lets us keep doing this for a living. <3

--

GAME CHANGES & FIXES: