Rune Knights update for 17 August 2022

Stash Tab Price Reduction, Minion Fixes, Damage Order of Operations

17 August 2022

Patchnotes

TALENTS

Cerridwen
Intelligence has been replaced with a new stat: Authority - +2% Minion Damage, +6 Mana, +0.3 Mana Regen

BALANCE

Stash tab prices reduced (by a lot).

Wildshot now affects Construct Turret and Summon Firefly as intended.

Damage - Order of Operations Fix
Guardian Entanglement -> 50% damage shields -> Flat % Damage Reduction -> Resistances -> Mana Shield -> Block/Parry/2H Guard -> Damage to Health

Blockbreaker attacks now destroy all 50% damage shields before calculating damage.

