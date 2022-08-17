 Skip to content

Pedro Land DX update for 17 August 2022

SPICY SALSA UPDATE

Pedro Land DX is going out with a bang in the new Spicy Salsa update!
Things Added:
Controller compatibility,
Fullscreen switching,
New Spicy Levels: a new world with some hard as nails levels,
and some smaller gameplay changes.

