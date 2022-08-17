Version 0.72b Patch Notes

The first of many smaller updates to augment The Storm Update, and round out it's features and content, while addressing bugs. I am aware of a handful of other small issues, and I am looking into those for the next update. Keep the feedback coming (here, twitter, and discord)!

Balance

Chrysalis class ships (that spawn butterfly class ships) will stop appearing during boss fights

Show Off: Ace now temporarily gets 25% recharge reduction until he reaches level 3. This should make starting off with less than ideal weapons a bit more fun (and ideal weapons a lot more fun).

Mosquito class ships move faster and can no longer be knocked back or stunned

Moth class ships move faster

Bugs