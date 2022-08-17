Version 0.72b Patch Notes

The first of many smaller updates to augment The Storm Update, and round out it's features and content, while addressing bugs. I am aware of a handful of other small issues, and I am looking into those for the next update. Keep the feedback coming (here, twitter, and discord)!
Balance
- Chrysalis class ships (that spawn butterfly class ships) will stop appearing during boss fights
- Show Off: Ace now temporarily gets 25% recharge reduction until he reaches level 3. This should make starting off with less than ideal weapons a bit more fun (and ideal weapons a lot more fun).
- Mosquito class ships move faster and can no longer be knocked back or stunned
- Moth class ships move faster
Bugs
- Static Surge will no longer trigger a Gleaming Cube powerup description in the user interface
- Mosquito class ships should no longer become stuck at the top of the screen
- When Moth class ships are knocked back the EMP field now properly follows them
- Drone Cloner will now make a copy of the correct level Sentry Drone
- Fixed an issue that would cause Elite Bumbler class ships to move off the screen to the left or right after spawning
- Ace should no longer get upgrades for inactive weapons from upgrade beacons
