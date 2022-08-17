 Skip to content

Gunlocked update for 17 August 2022

Version 0.72b Patch Notes

Build 9334300

The first of many smaller updates to augment The Storm Update, and round out it's features and content, while addressing bugs. I am aware of a handful of other small issues, and I am looking into those for the next update. Keep the feedback coming (here, twitter, and discord)!

Balance

  • Chrysalis class ships (that spawn butterfly class ships) will stop appearing during boss fights
  • Show Off: Ace now temporarily gets 25% recharge reduction until he reaches level 3. This should make starting off with less than ideal weapons a bit more fun (and ideal weapons a lot more fun).
  • Mosquito class ships move faster and can no longer be knocked back or stunned
  • Moth class ships move faster

Bugs

  • Static Surge will no longer trigger a Gleaming Cube powerup description in the user interface
  • Mosquito class ships should no longer become stuck at the top of the screen
  • When Moth class ships are knocked back the EMP field now properly follows them
  • Drone Cloner will now make a copy of the correct level Sentry Drone
  • Fixed an issue that would cause Elite Bumbler class ships to move off the screen to the left or right after spawning
  • Ace should no longer get upgrades for inactive weapons from upgrade beacons

