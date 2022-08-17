Organosphere V0.9.3
- Added proper scope preview on model. Instead of random sci-fi red holo effect
- Added HAMR red dot sight support - switch scope with T
- Added a new RPG/Rocket launcher weapon [Available in lab after returning samples, as well as in a location in the city near the office entrance]
- Added a new giant enemy robot type, for testing the rocket launcher. They will fry the player with a laser attack and can be found along the path during the haibonium mission.
- Made player walk, run & strafe faster
- Made player slightly shorter to correct perceived scale of world
- Made shotgun have a realistic & shorter range
- Made SMG/Rifle more accurate with less shot spread as well as more manageable recoil
- Made wasp audio softer
- Reduced gun kick back when zoomed/scoped/hamr
- Fixed missing colliders in some rocks in nature reserve
- Fixed some vertical concrete pipes that were possible to get trapped in
- Fixed some disproportionately squished firetrucks [wtf?]
- Improved player character movement interpolation
- Fixed/improved some additional boundary areas
- Fixed appearance of many overly bright items such as skyscrapers in distance and other concrete meshes
- Fixed missing "boss" fight music from final level/battle
- Notification "Cash" sound for discovering new location
- Improved 9MM Pistol weapon appearance
- Made pistol/sniper/rpg all reloadable at ammo drone stations
- Fixed sniper rifle appearance and made more powerful but decreased max ammo amount
- Made game start with more ammunition for the default rifle
- Fixed issue with scope remaining on screen when player dies during a zoom (if scoped, now that red dot sight is available)
- Fixed issue of sky dissolving into render maximum cull distance when at some corners of the map
- Fixed issue with ATV ragdoll sometimes falling through the terrain when flipping vehicle
- "Holster" button is now irrelevant, key is now used for switching RDS/ACOG scope settings. You can holster weapons now simply by pressing "0"
- Increased SMG ACOG scope magnification
- added shell ejection casings from weapons
- Added 2 new achievements
- The usual small fixes and changes too numerous to mention.
- Much more to come!!
Previous V0.9.2 changes! :
- Fixed scale of world's smallest shopping cart model
- Fixed F.O.V. slider issues, denotation and min/max values
- Made scope reticle much clearer
- Increased scope magnification value for all weapons
- Made game vignette optional from settings menu
- Added some useful cover [in the form of a minibus taxi] for the first gunfight encounter
- Made first gunfight encounter slightly delayed after turning on generators by a few seconds
- Removed many fences and opened up a lot of useful areas
- Fixed mouse wheel weapon selection issues
- Made Score SFX sound[Cash Register] optional - off by default
- Added 3 selectable scope types [Clear, Red Dot, Retro/Stylized]
- Fixed missing colliders on a boundary outskirt broken highway as well as corresponding barriers
- Removed some unnecessary invisible walls
- Improved rubble colliders near outskirts
- Fixed some floating debris and incomplete boundary rubble by map edge
- Allowed selection of "Weapon 0" aka Un-Armed/Holster via mouse scroll wheel
- Removed unnecessary "Image Sharpening" option from menu
- Removed unnecessary bloom option, made automatic only when inside buildings with fluorescent lighting
- Added a set of melee weapons that can be found around the map [Frying Pan, Pick-Axe, Metal Pipe]
- Fixed some Nav-Mesh issues causing enemies to be able to walk through buildings in certain areas, also fixed some missing colliders on some buildings
- Added resolution drop down menu to in-game graphics settings
- Neatened font in graphics menu
- Optimized game performance, memory and scripting even further
- Fixed issue when making it easy to accidentally close "notes" after opening
- Decreased camera bob movements ever so slightly
- Changed music in Nature Reserve
- Made Nature Reserve INFESTED with scorpion and insect enemies
- Improved Nature Reserve biome details and terrain appearance
- Integrated support for scorpions & prawns in Nature Reserve to rotate up slopes when using Nav-Mesh on hills. [Not yet integrated in city yet for optimization, as terrain is mostly flat]
- Fixed some missing collider on some larger vehicles such as cement mixers
- Improved score/leaderboard appearance - made show top 40 scores instead of just top 10
- Improved lobby screen/mission briefing scene and improved text copy slightly
- Replaced all "Soviet" style bus mesh/materials with regular brown bus types
- Fixed issue with enemy weapons not properly utilizing 3D sound and thus being able to be heard from anywhere
- Added a few game Easter eggs inside the office/secret lab hub.
- Removed annoying delay time for being able to use "Exit" sign after finishing dialogue with Professor in office hub
- Fixed bug causing inventory description text to go black/unreadable when hovered over
- Made PDA Mission/Stats notepad [Weapon slot '3'] Easier to read and improved appearance
- Fixed issue that could cause dynamic music to be stuck in "Action" phase if setting music volume slider from zero during a non-action sequence
- Improved electricity/lightning effect animation for final Center Core boss fight
- Made player automatically holster weapon the first time they approach the secret lab/head scientist
- Added a continue button to dialogue system when speaking to head scientist to prevent missing any information. [Can still use space to skip though]
- Included look/feel and appearance of interior lighting, global illumination and horizon based ambient occlusion when the generator lights have been turned on after Nature Reserve mission
- Made graphics settings menu in starting/main menu match the one from the IN-Game menu exactly
- New preview scene for graphics menu, to allow you to preview graphics quality before playing
- Fixed issue where you could retrieve Haibonium sample [Final fetch mission] from the dump truck without actually having to get inside the truck.
- Fixed issue where carnivorous plants can be shot before they have come up from under the ground
- Optimized input keys and mouse input handling code for better performance
- Fixed issue causing game notepad stats to not show 100% story completion stat after completing the game.
- Slightly increased damage to player from enemies to make health kits have more of a purpose and increase the sense of danger.
- Soldier enemies will now invade the office when you are trying to locate the samples from the lower floors after turning back on the power, to make the general mission for interesting and challenging as opposed to a mindless fetch quest.
- Moved more soldier enemies to the highway during mission to nature reserve in case player chooses to take that route instead of the veld.
- Globes in light tripods inside office level can have their lightbulbs shot out witch accompanying SFX/VFX
- Soldier enemies now speak/shout Afrikaans and in a more aggressive manner
- Added new ATV Quad bike to help with certain mission long travel times, can be located outside the nature reserve after completing the Soil/Water sample mission
[EDIT] V0.9.2.1b 2022/08/08
- Fixed issue with mouse cursor sometimes not disabling
- Removed some floating debris near broken bridge
- Made enemies in office less loud and made slightly fewer troops
- Added a melee weapon pickup to office
- Fixed some missing colliders on some closed off building doors
- Fixed issue with ATV getting stuck after crash and not being able to be reset
- Added new 9mm pistol weapon [Can be found in lab/office armory]
- Added cheat codes [Available on request ;)]
- Made player fall off ATV if they flip the vehicle onto their head
[EDIT] V0.9.2.2c 2022/08/09
- Added 10 new achievements
- Fixed issue with robo-friend toys not saving [Thus achievement able to be exploited]
- New robo-friend toy model, making it easier to spot and more clearer as to what it is
- Doubled all score earned, to reset the odds on the leaderboard due to certain exploits
- Fixed a bunch of missing colliders on doors leading into certain buildings
- Made some small adjustments to the world/environment
- Made nature reserve mission not force night-time after returning
- New default color grading settings
- Improved normal map tiling texture on highway signs
- Improved/fixed animations for the recently added 9MM pistol
- Added headlights to the ATV. [Will automatically turn on at night]
- Fixed issue with ambient occlusion causing grass to go translucent
- Deleted a bunch of unnecessary buildings from the map
- Fixed all darkness issues caused by global illumination in office after generator mission
- Fixed issue of main pause menu being able to be opened during a loading sequence causing an unsightly UI overlap
- Fixed issue of rifle weapon being stuck mid-reload animation if weapon is switched before the reload animation finishes
- Fixed issue with flamesaw fires never extinguishing and burning permanently
- Made game score not start at -1000
- Made more public telephones ring with phone calls
- Fixed issue of E-Toll gantries suddenly disappearing after being shot once
- Fixed issue of moon being yellow
- Made sun shafts not show at night
- Drastically decreased mesh popping/culling when on higher graphics settings such as Ultra
- Improved terrain texture in many parts
Changed files in this update