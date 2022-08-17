Update 0.0.80 - Minor updates and smart splitters

This is a smaller update fixing bugs and making smaller tweaks.
- Added kitchen model
- Splitters will now rotate in the necessary direction to send items to the structure that requested them.
- Changed splitter appearance since it can now go in all 4 directions
- Interacting with NPCs will now tell you when they can't find their way home or to work.
- Many bugfixes - including several that would cause an NPC to get stuck and starve.
- NPCs can now eat from inventory if they are below 25% hunger, and cancel events to return to bunker when hungry. Hopefully, with the above bugfixes and this, NPCs wont starve as often XD.
- You no longer fall off the ladder when looking away from it - you just can no longer move until you look at it again.
- There's an incomplete, unanimated version of the chef NPC (added mostly to show other devs, but it should have a final version in the next update).
The smart splitters allow you to set up many factories all connected to a single storehouse - the splitters will correctly send the item to the factory that needs it - even if multiple items end up on the splitter at the same time!
Next I'll be finishing up the "demo" content and adding in finished models as I get them - including a new area and the Professor NPC! Look forward to the next update!
Changed files in this update