Update 0.0.80 - Minor updates and smart splitters

This is a smaller update fixing bugs and making smaller tweaks.

Added kitchen model

Splitters will now rotate in the necessary direction to send items to the structure that requested them.

Changed splitter appearance since it can now go in all 4 directions

Interacting with NPCs will now tell you when they can't find their way home or to work.

Many bugfixes - including several that would cause an NPC to get stuck and starve.

NPCs can now eat from inventory if they are below 25% hunger, and cancel events to return to bunker when hungry. Hopefully, with the above bugfixes and this, NPCs wont starve as often XD.

You no longer fall off the ladder when looking away from it - you just can no longer move until you look at it again.

There's an incomplete, unanimated version of the chef NPC (added mostly to show other devs, but it should have a final version in the next update).

The smart splitters allow you to set up many factories all connected to a single storehouse - the splitters will correctly send the item to the factory that needs it - even if multiple items end up on the splitter at the same time!

Next I'll be finishing up the "demo" content and adding in finished models as I get them - including a new area and the Professor NPC! Look forward to the next update!