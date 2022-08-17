 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Neon Sundown update for 17 August 2022

Update v2.1.0 | Now available on Experimental!

Share · View all patches · Build 9333980 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Hello everyone!

The next experimental version is now available. This version adds in the remained of the black market content for this initial release of V2, with the last bit of it being pushed back to the trials update.

Just as a reminder from the last post, this is the new roadmap for V2. The trials update will now be it's own major update, and will be following shortly behind the release of V2. After the trials update releases, that will conclude the introduction of V2, and the next update after will add a new limited time event!

There is no patch notes available for v2.1.0 yet, but there will be upon the release of V2 onto live. I am aiming to get V2 onto live asap here, so as soon as the current version on experimental is tested, I'll be releasing it to live with a new trailer and new Steam artwork.

Again, just a remainder that this is only part one of V2, and the second part will introduce trials, along with new synergies and a few more black market items to unlock.

Thanks to everyone who's been testing! It's a huge help, and I can't wait to see everyone get their hands on the finished update once it releases on live.

~ Ben

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 9333980
Neon Sundown (MacOS) Depot 1721871
Neon Sundown (Windows) Depot 1721872
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link