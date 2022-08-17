Update v2.1.0 | Now available on Experimental!

Hello everyone!

The next experimental version is now available. This version adds in the remained of the black market content for this initial release of V2, with the last bit of it being pushed back to the trials update.

Just as a reminder from the last post, this is the new roadmap for V2. The trials update will now be it's own major update, and will be following shortly behind the release of V2. After the trials update releases, that will conclude the introduction of V2, and the next update after will add a new limited time event!

There is no patch notes available for v2.1.0 yet, but there will be upon the release of V2 onto live. I am aiming to get V2 onto live asap here, so as soon as the current version on experimental is tested, I'll be releasing it to live with a new trailer and new Steam artwork.

Again, just a remainder that this is only part one of V2, and the second part will introduce trials, along with new synergies and a few more black market items to unlock.

Thanks to everyone who's been testing! It's a huge help, and I can't wait to see everyone get their hands on the finished update once it releases on live.

~ Ben