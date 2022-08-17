 Skip to content

Last Call BBS update for 17 August 2022

UPDATE: Fix for an obscure Mac input bug

Build 9333967

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's update includes a fix for a seemingly obscure Mac input bug where clicks would sometimes not register when using the "tap to click" setting in macOS.

