Today's update includes a fix for a seemingly obscure Mac input bug where clicks would sometimes not register when using the "tap to click" setting in macOS.
Last Call BBS update for 17 August 2022
UPDATE: Fix for an obscure Mac input bug
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update