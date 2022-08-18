“Ed-0: Zombie Uprising” Patch Notes Version 0.6.0（August 18th, 2022）

Thank you for playing “Ed-0: Zombie Uprising” Early Access.

We have started distributing the latest update patch to add new elements, fix the following bugs, and improve the stability of the gameplay.

When this patch is applied, the version on the upper right of the title screen will be 0.6.0.

●Additional Elements:

Added Ninja “Matoka” as a playable character

Added new item “Dummy Doll”

Added new item “Suzaku Charm”

Added new item “Seiryu Charm”

Added new item “Byakko Charm”

Added new item “Genbu Charm”

Added new item “Trap Disposal Talisman”

Added new additional skill “Effectiveness +” to some of the Secret Arts Upgrade Manuals

Added resuscitation effect by "Life Doll" and "Dummy Doll"

●Balance Adjustments:

Modified so that number of completions for each quest will be recorded in Hokusai Studio

Modified so that each time an enemy gets the same abnormal condition, the resistance will increase

Modified the icons displayed on the mini-map

Adjusted the behavior of some bosses and enemies

Modified the pedestals of treasure boxes to be destructible

Modified so that there will be a 3-minute time limit on enemy annihilation (Monster House) events

Modified so that street vendor does not attack players at any times except when they steal items from the shop

Adjusted item drops in some of the side-quests

Adjusted the amount of money dropped by enemies

Adjusted trading prices of items

Modified so that the maximum Vitality does not fluctuate when equipping the "Drunkard Charm"

Removed drunkenness prevention effect of the "Drunkard Charm”

Added drunkenness prevention to the effect of the "Clearheaded Charm”

Adjusted the damage notations that sometimes overlapped and were difficult to see

Adjusted the effects of some charms

Adjusted the balance of some side-quests

Restored additional skill “Money Acquisition +” to some of the Secret Arts Upgrade Manuals

Adjusted the initial movement speeds of Samurai and Sumo Wrestler

Improved the appearance of dungeon shops

Adjusted the overall combat balance

●Bug Fixing:

Fixed some issues that could cause the game to crash

Fixed a bug that sometime caused Sumo Wrestler to grab zombies and then leave them attached to their hands

Fixed anomalous fall damage determination

Fixed a bug in which the player could become inebriated and unable to act when activating ZEN mode during intoxication status

Fixed an issue where changes to key configurations were not being saved at certain times

Fixed the behavior of some bosses

Fixed other minor bugs

We will continue to update additional elements and make balance adjustments as part of the process of polishing the game, and we really appreciate your continued support and cooperation!!

Team Ed-Zero

Tell us about the game in the official Discord! https://discord.gg/4dMMPXqKV3