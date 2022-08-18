“Ed-0: Zombie Uprising” Patch Notes Version 0.6.0（August 18th, 2022）
Hello,
Thank you for playing “Ed-0: Zombie Uprising” Early Access.
We have started distributing the latest update patch to add new elements, fix the following bugs, and improve the stability of the gameplay.
When this patch is applied, the version on the upper right of the title screen will be 0.6.0.
●Additional Elements:
- Added Ninja “Matoka” as a playable character
- Added new item “Dummy Doll”
- Added new item “Suzaku Charm”
- Added new item “Seiryu Charm”
- Added new item “Byakko Charm”
- Added new item “Genbu Charm”
- Added new item “Trap Disposal Talisman”
- Added new additional skill “Effectiveness +” to some of the Secret Arts Upgrade Manuals
- Added resuscitation effect by "Life Doll" and "Dummy Doll"
●Balance Adjustments:
- Modified so that number of completions for each quest will be recorded in Hokusai Studio
- Modified so that each time an enemy gets the same abnormal condition, the resistance will increase
- Modified the icons displayed on the mini-map
- Adjusted the behavior of some bosses and enemies
- Modified the pedestals of treasure boxes to be destructible
- Modified so that there will be a 3-minute time limit on enemy annihilation (Monster House) events
- Modified so that street vendor does not attack players at any times except when they steal items from the shop
- Adjusted item drops in some of the side-quests
- Adjusted the amount of money dropped by enemies
- Adjusted trading prices of items
- Modified so that the maximum Vitality does not fluctuate when equipping the "Drunkard Charm"
- Removed drunkenness prevention effect of the "Drunkard Charm”
- Added drunkenness prevention to the effect of the "Clearheaded Charm”
- Adjusted the damage notations that sometimes overlapped and were difficult to see
- Adjusted the effects of some charms
- Adjusted the balance of some side-quests
- Restored additional skill “Money Acquisition +” to some of the Secret Arts Upgrade Manuals
- Adjusted the initial movement speeds of Samurai and Sumo Wrestler
- Improved the appearance of dungeon shops
- Adjusted the overall combat balance
●Bug Fixing:
- Fixed some issues that could cause the game to crash
- Fixed a bug that sometime caused Sumo Wrestler to grab zombies and then leave them attached to their hands
- Fixed anomalous fall damage determination
- Fixed a bug in which the player could become inebriated and unable to act when activating ZEN mode during intoxication status
- Fixed an issue where changes to key configurations were not being saved at certain times
- Fixed the behavior of some bosses
- Fixed other minor bugs
We will continue to update additional elements and make balance adjustments as part of the process of polishing the game, and we really appreciate your continued support and cooperation!!
Team Ed-Zero
Tell us about the game in the official Discord! https://discord.gg/4dMMPXqKV3
