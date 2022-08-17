Version 1.1.0.2

The new achievements now work.

The landscape backdrop now changes properly when you change landscape type in combat setup.

Fixed a number of crashes.

Various small user interface and text fixes.

Mech spiders now have grappling hooks.

There is a known but not yet fixed issue with some people's graphics cards causing crashes. If the game crashes when you go into the editor or game setup, try turning on simple graphics mode. The game will look less pretty, but it should run.