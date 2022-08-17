Version 1.0.0-1a is live!
Added - "Isla de los Extintos" Wave level
Added - 700 Nitro Express Tactical Rifle
Added - Gewehr43 Tactical Rifle
Added - AA12 Automatic Shotgun
Fixed - 'Virtual Stock' setting not rendering properly
Fixed - Strafing while jumping increasing speed infinitely
Fixed - Jumping while falling if hand menu is opened
Fixed - Some objects rendering invisible when behind explosions
Fixed - Some objects having wrong Penetration Material
Fixed - Some objects having wrong Impact Audio
Fixed - Revolvers chain firing
Fixed - Revolvers double action hammer not always working
Fixed - M32 MGL not shooting all rounds
Fixed - M79 GL not having spring ejection
Fixed - MK4 Revolver not having spring ejection
Fixed - Some 'Open Bolts' having closed visual Effects
Fixed - Pump Action Weapons have delay after shooting
Fixed - Lever actions being able to shoot without action
Fixed - Multiple Weapons having wrong fire-rates
Fixed - Some Weapon cloners having wrong highlights/models
Fixed - Some Weapons using the wrong audio packs
--Experimental Notes--
Added - Ammo mods for AA12
Fixed - Some options giving the wrong attachments
Changed files in this update