Version 1.0.0-1a is live!

Added - "Isla de los Extintos" Wave level

Added - 700 Nitro Express Tactical Rifle

Added - Gewehr43 Tactical Rifle

Added - AA12 Automatic Shotgun

Fixed - 'Virtual Stock' setting not rendering properly

Fixed - Strafing while jumping increasing speed infinitely

Fixed - Jumping while falling if hand menu is opened

Fixed - Some objects rendering invisible when behind explosions

Fixed - Some objects having wrong Penetration Material

Fixed - Some objects having wrong Impact Audio

Fixed - Revolvers chain firing

Fixed - Revolvers double action hammer not always working

Fixed - M32 MGL not shooting all rounds

Fixed - M79 GL not having spring ejection

Fixed - MK4 Revolver not having spring ejection

Fixed - Some 'Open Bolts' having closed visual Effects

Fixed - Pump Action Weapons have delay after shooting

Fixed - Lever actions being able to shoot without action

Fixed - Multiple Weapons having wrong fire-rates

Fixed - Some Weapon cloners having wrong highlights/models

Fixed - Some Weapons using the wrong audio packs

--Experimental Notes--

Added - Ammo mods for AA12

Fixed - Some options giving the wrong attachments