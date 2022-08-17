 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Idle Baker Boss update for 17 August 2022

2.89 build

Share · View all patches · Build 9333653 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW FEATURES:

  • Ability to top up active coffee.
  • Allow Maximized window mode.
  • Added a tutorial on purchasing workers.
  • Added hold ability as well as clicking for baking boost on dessert icons
  • Setting added to turn off Event spawned objects.

ADJUSTMENTS:

  • Hid settings not relevant to Steam
  • Removing the out of focus return to main tab functionality

BUGS:

  • Challenge said to place in tray when only needed to bake, renamed to bake only
  • Swapping to portrait with a width resolution greater than your max height of he current desktop setting the content remains in landscape

Changed files in this update

Depot 2087001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link