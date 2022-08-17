2.89 build

NEW FEATURES:
- Ability to top up active coffee.
- Allow Maximized window mode.
- Added a tutorial on purchasing workers.
- Added hold ability as well as clicking for baking boost on dessert icons
- Setting added to turn off Event spawned objects.
ADJUSTMENTS:
- Hid settings not relevant to Steam
- Removing the out of focus return to main tab functionality
BUGS:
- Challenge said to place in tray when only needed to bake, renamed to bake only
- Swapping to portrait with a width resolution greater than your max height of he current desktop setting the content remains in landscape
Changed files in this update