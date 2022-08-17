 Skip to content

Summoners Fate update for 17 August 2022

Update #9 Hot-Fix

Update #9 Hot-Fix

v0.76.2 Release Notes (Hot-Fix)

Thanks everyone for your bug reports! Here's the fixes included in this patch:

  • Fixed bug where Big Beard would not drop his helmet as reward if player defeated him as the last unit using a mind control effect (Thanks 镜中人)
  • Fixed bug where Big Beard's health was being assigned an incorrect low value in higher difficulties of the Arena Ambush encounter. (Thanks mr.kitty)
  • Fixed bug where Error: Clock cycle error: TypeError: Error #1009 at hm.gameLogic::ProceduralSpawnLogic/removeSpawnPointFromArray() was thrown when attempting to enter the boss room because there wasn't a valid space for the boss to spawn centered with the hero. The boss will now pick a random alternative spawn point if it fails to find preferred spawn. This bug occurred as a result of expanding the potential boss fight rooms to medium/large within the dungeon. (Thanks wolvje27 and (●,...,●))

Psychic Loot Drop Functioning Correctly:

Psychic Loot Drop (Pre-Fix):

Psychic Loot Drop (Post-Fix):

