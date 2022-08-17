 Skip to content

Aero Tales Online: The World - Anime MMORPG update for 17 August 2022

18.08.2022 - Update Notes

18.08.2022 - Update Notes

Build 9333632

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[ NEWS ]

  • New Four Element Mystery Boxes have been added to all monsters. You can get rare items from these chests by dropping them from monsters.
  • Automatic !pm system has been introduced by clicking on the names on the chat.
  • For mobile users, now you can set target and lock the target with new UI buttons.
  • We had some work on the mobile heating problems and the FPS limitation system has been added to the settings for mobile users.
  • Temple of Twilight, Port Arvin and Beach maps and the NPCs who gave quests on those maps are now visible in the Map panel.
  • Adventurer Camp III [Level 7 Quest] - Added a 7-day brown horse as reward.
  • Skill reset book has been added to AC Shop.
  • For collect pets, you will be able to choose which items they can collect.

[ FIXES ]

  • Improved general performance optimizations.
  • Health potions now regenerate your health over time.
  • Levels and powers of Angry Mad Bull & Giant mobs have been lowered.
  • The spawn rate of Miracle Stones has been reduced.
  • Increased the strength of Sudden War bosses.
  • Drop rates decreased.
  • Now, you are not able to open stalls near NPCs due to blocking NPCs.
  • When you collect fish it will automatically stack now.
  • Bosses are no longer affected by knockback.
  • Log-in problems to the game due to different time zones and time-zone based in-game errors have been fixed.
  • Fixed the issue where the pet could not gain experience when the player reached the level limit.
  • The crafting issue of bracelets and necklaces has been fixed.
  • Rainbow Horse is now tradable.
  • Daily rewards are only for 20+ level players now.
  • It is written which stats they give to the seeds.

[ GUILD ]

  • Guild wars has been made one-sided again, and the price of the flag of war and surrender has been increased.
  • Players that are online in the game now shown as green in the guild panel.

[ RAID ]

  • The access limit and register hours to raids on weekends have been removed, now you can register as many times as you want on weekends.
  • Not only guild leaders, but also guild members with the highest authority can register raids.
  • Raid Bosses are no longer affected by knockbacks.

[ PVP ]

  • Reduced damage rates in PvPs.
  • Health potions now regenerate your health over time.

[ BALANCING ]

  • The skill cast time of the Wizard class has been reduced.
  • The skill cast times of the Witch class have been reduced.
  • The heal skills cooldown times of the Witch class have been reduced.

[ ANTI-CHEATING ]

  • A warning system has been introduced against players using automation, bots, and macros. Now, a special question panel will appear in front of users who play suspiciously, and if the question is not answered, the user will receive a punishment.

[ COMMUNITY REPORTS ]

  • Thanks to the @Akcan & @Arvy for reporting an important issue.
  • Thanks to Aero World people for reports & suggestions.

