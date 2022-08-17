Fixes, Optimizations, Balancing and Outlook

Like many of the previous updates, this update revolves around fixes and gameplay improvements. There are three different types of improvements included:

Fixes:

For a while there has been an annoying behaviour of archers on a wall to keep running away from their posts on various occasions. I needed to do a bit of work on the AI behaviour of units to get this problem resolved. From now on your shooters on battlements will stay at their position unless you tell them otherwise.

Additionally I fixed the bug of missiles shooting through gates rather than hitting them and causing damage as intended.

Unfortunately I seemingly missed some issues with multiplayer in the previous updates. After it seemed that Inland Sea had become playable in one of the previous patches, I figured out, it hadn't and I had to do more fixing and testing to ensure that it loads in multiplayer again. I hope this will be the last and finally successful attempt at fixing it.

Optimizations:

Ever noticed that slight lag that would sometimes occur upon pressing a recruitment button? I investigated, found the source of the problem and (very probably) fixed it.

Another more hidden performance impact occured in connection with hovering or selecting various objects in the game. I've been working with a so-called observer - pattern to notify objects about being hovered or clicked. But especially with such maps as Inland Sea the flaw of that approach became apparent, since there were thousands of objects (observers) reacting to each of these messages and causing a peak of activity each time it would happen. I've changed the system to be more elegant and less resource hungry.

Balancing:

This is always a finicky topic. I often think too much about it and it can drive me crazy, as changes in stats of units or buildings often entails having to adjust and think about stats of other units and buildings and so forth. And in the end you are never certain if things are actually well-balanced, taking everything into account.

These are the changes I settled with for now:

The Bastion main building now shoots twice as fast.

Main Buildings of other civilisations shoot 20% slower.

Goblins, Goblin Hunters and Goblin Mercenaries now have 80 hitpoints.

Orc Axethrowers and Orc Archers now have 90 hitpoints.

Hound riders now have 100 hitpoints.

Gnoll bruisers now have 80 hitpoints. At the same time their gold cost was raised back to 60.

Lizardmen now have 90 hitpoints.

Lizard witches now have 150 hitpoints.

Sorceresses now deal 14 ranged damage (previously 12)

Mages now deal 16 ranged damage (previously 15)

There were also some cost adjustments for buildings. The most significant change being the reduction of gold cost for Alchemical Kitchen, Laboratory and Supply Tunnel to 200. Witch Huts now cost 120 gold. In accordance some follow-up buildings have gotten raised costs. The gold cost of the Arsenal has been lowered to 500 gold aswell.

Finally an outlook on future development:

I have done some very first works on the 6th civilisation in Andalia: The Necropolis. Model and textures for the main building have been completed, but there is still a lot more to be done.

The Necropolis, a civilisation of skeletons, ghosts and other undead, will be very unlike any other civilisation in Andalia, the biggest difference being that its economics will not be based on agriculture and taxes. There won't any be taxes in the first place. Instead the player will be gathering souls, which s/he can spend on recruiting various undead beings. Overall, recruiting a large army will be much cheaper and faster.

I hope I will manage to implement the Necroplis as I'm envisioning it and I hope it will be fun to play, once released.