Translation / Korean Translation is completed.
Bug fix / Bug: Battle rewards are disappear when inventory is full.
Bug fix / Bug: Cannot use quick-slots when you undo move.
UI / Reorganized Unit Information window.
UI / Now Alt-clicking an inventory Item will instant equip/un-equip or use the item.
Crawl Tactics Playtest update for 17 August 2022
v0.8.19
Translation / Korean Translation is completed.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update