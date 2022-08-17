 Skip to content

Crawl Tactics Playtest update for 17 August 2022

v0.8.19

Build 9333440 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Translation / Korean Translation is completed.
Bug fix / Bug: Battle rewards are disappear when inventory is full.
Bug fix / Bug: Cannot use quick-slots when you undo move.
UI / Reorganized Unit Information window.
UI / Now Alt-clicking an inventory Item will instant equip/un-equip or use the item.

