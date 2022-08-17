Hotfix 1.0.2

Add 3 more save slots

Fix incorrect images displayed in OpLogs from previous phases

Remove several background radio chatter tracks that may have caused issues with some speakers

Fix a bug that leads to the same map being loaded several times at once

Fix Blind Guardian Stage 3 Convoy issues: losing all VPs after the stage's end and convoys not having enough time to exit. Removed a direct link between convoy spawn point and enemy spawn nodes. Adjusted the enemy army list to better reflect an average Soviet armored unit.

Fix Blind Guardian Stage 2: two zones running out of VP too early

Fix Blitz card description - DP/SP gain values were mixed up

Fix LOSTool key bind not saved

Restore Coalition colors game option (translation WIP)

Fix Regipedia infantry stats not always reflecting their real counter-parts

Fix Afterword not immediately becoming available after finishing the final operation

Fix control lock when finishing the game session in Free Camera mode