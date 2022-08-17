 Skip to content

Regiments update for 17 August 2022

Hotfix 1.0.2

Build 9333435

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Add 3 more save slots

  • Fix incorrect images displayed in OpLogs from previous phases

  • Remove several background radio chatter tracks that may have caused issues with some speakers

  • Fix a bug that leads to the same map being loaded several times at once

  • Fix Blind Guardian Stage 3 Convoy issues: losing all VPs after the stage's end and convoys not having enough time to exit. Removed a direct link between convoy spawn point and enemy spawn nodes. Adjusted the enemy army list to better reflect an average Soviet armored unit.

  • Fix Blind Guardian Stage 2: two zones running out of VP too early

  • Fix Blitz card description - DP/SP gain values were mixed up

  • Fix LOSTool key bind not saved

  • Restore Coalition colors game option (translation WIP)

  • Fix Regipedia infantry stats not always reflecting their real counter-parts

  • Fix Afterword not immediately becoming available after finishing the final operation

  • Fix control lock when finishing the game session in Free Camera mode

  • Fix previous operation kill lists persisting in the Post-Operation stats window

