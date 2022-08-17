-
Add 3 more save slots
-
Fix incorrect images displayed in OpLogs from previous phases
-
Remove several background radio chatter tracks that may have caused issues with some speakers
-
Fix a bug that leads to the same map being loaded several times at once
-
Fix Blind Guardian Stage 3 Convoy issues: losing all VPs after the stage's end and convoys not having enough time to exit. Removed a direct link between convoy spawn point and enemy spawn nodes. Adjusted the enemy army list to better reflect an average Soviet armored unit.
-
Fix Blind Guardian Stage 2: two zones running out of VP too early
-
Fix Blitz card description - DP/SP gain values were mixed up
-
Fix LOSTool key bind not saved
-
Restore Coalition colors game option (translation WIP)
-
Fix Regipedia infantry stats not always reflecting their real counter-parts
-
Fix Afterword not immediately becoming available after finishing the final operation
-
Fix control lock when finishing the game session in Free Camera mode
-
Fix previous operation kill lists persisting in the Post-Operation stats window
Regiments update for 17 August 2022
Hotfix 1.0.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
