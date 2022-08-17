New Update: Zeppelin Reporting!



This day of Mars history will be remembered in the centuries to come! Thanks to the genius of Dr. Katz and our tireless engineers, the industry of cat service on the planet is thriving. In fact, it's booming so much, that traditional Transporters are sometimes just not enough to support the growing logistics, especially when it comes to delivering goods from distant regions in the north and the south.

It all changes today, as the first (of many!) Cat Zeppelins are floating in the skies, silently and steadily delivering payload between Cargo Docks. Solar-powered and robot-piloted, they're here to revolutionize the way we think of transportation, bringing us one step (nay, leap!) closer to Catopia!

"I iz so proud! Zeppelinz naemd aftear my father'z old Freund, Ferdinand von Zeppelin! He uzed to be maiking zeppelinz too!", - Dr. Katz said in an official, yet personal, statement.

What a lovely day! Glory to Science! Glory to KOTOVOD!

v0.12.82 Released!

Cat Zeppelins (Beta!) - this time it's 1 type of Zeppelin and 1 type of Cargo Dock, more types to be added later on

New item: Fertilizer boosts the growth of immature or recently harvested plants of Mars

Science points are randomly given out when satisfying a loyal cat customers

When gaining Science points from a Cat Knowledge archive or from a cat, progress bar of a research project that benefits from received points turns yellow

New upgrade: Long Manipulator operating speed can be increased by 1 tick (default speed is 5 ticks)

Neural Networks are automatically assigned to Cat Stores (same way cat researchers are automatically placed into Labs)

Neural Networks optimization

Reduced time of saving and loading a game

Added possibility of limiting the amount of auto saves on disk

Improved Twitch integration

