Patch 1.1 - Battalion: Legacy

Today we will be releasing a small update for BATTALION: Legacy.
Patch Notes
- Various client / server crash fixes
- Fixed ready up start type for private servers (players may need to rebind bind in settings)
- Added support for players to self-host dedicated servers
(https://steamcommunity.com/app/489940/discussions/0/3432326055078758588/)
- Added new LimitToNationWeapons config that will block all weapons other than your teams' nation weapons when set
- Fix broken server password check
See you in the trenches
The BATTALION Team
Changed files in this update