 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

BATTALION: Legacy update for 17 August 2022

Patch 1.1 - Battalion: Legacy

Share · View all patches · Build 9333332 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today we will be releasing a small update for BATTALION: Legacy.

Patch Notes
  • Various client / server crash fixes
  • Fixed ready up start type for private servers (players may need to rebind bind in settings)
  • Added support for players to self-host dedicated servers
    (https://steamcommunity.com/app/489940/discussions/0/3432326055078758588/)
  • Added new LimitToNationWeapons config that will block all weapons other than your teams' nation weapons when set
  • Fix broken server password check

See you in the trenches
The BATTALION Team

Changed files in this update

BATTALION: Legacy Content Depot 489941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link