SVFI update for 17 August 2022

SVFI 3.16 Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 9333292 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

  • New Pro Models for NCNN CUGAN Super Resolution Algorithms, better preservation of details of grains
  • New VFI Model - official 2.4 of RIFE series, discard official 4.03 and official 4.1. official 4.2 is quicker and better in preserving details of motions
  • New Feature - "Pad Output" in Advanced Settings - Output Resolution Settings, to deal with black bar cropping in Dolby Vision, which is not suitable to change resolution (e.g. from 3840x2160 to 3840x1608)
  • Enable MKV output of Dolby Vision, DV of HDR10 Compatible is also properly preserved.

Optimization

  • Fix occasional GPU selection failure
  • Fix low bitrate of NVENC encoder
  • Fix known issues of muxing
  • Fix other known bugs

