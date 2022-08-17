SVFI 3.16 Updates

New Features
- New Pro Models for NCNN CUGAN Super Resolution Algorithms, better preservation of details of grains
- New VFI Model - official 2.4 of RIFE series, discard official 4.03 and official 4.1. official 4.2 is quicker and better in preserving details of motions
- New Feature - "Pad Output" in Advanced Settings - Output Resolution Settings, to deal with black bar cropping in Dolby Vision, which is not suitable to change resolution (e.g. from 3840x2160 to 3840x1608)
- Enable MKV output of Dolby Vision, DV of HDR10 Compatible is also properly preserved.
Optimization
- Fix occasional GPU selection failure
- Fix low bitrate of NVENC encoder
- Fix known issues of muxing
- Fix other known bugs
Changed files in this update