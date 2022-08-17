Added: New Eastern Dragon animations
Added: New interaction icons - destroy, repair, open storage
Added: New items - 9 tree seeds, 1 plant seed
Added: 8 new storage containers
Added: Large planter box
Added: New level art: coin mold, ingot mold, crucible, crucible tongs, smelting ladle, mortar & pestle
Added: New crafting materials - Clay (can be obtained from dirt piles) & charcoal
Updated: Eastern Dragon interaction distance
Updated: Eastern Dragon animations
Updated: Eastern Dragon Head turning intensity
Updated: Reparented quest rock forest to use proper bp class as parent
Updated: Quest giver actors now update quest availability / material every 1 sec
Updated: Quest giver temporarily doesn't process interaction if previous interaction is not finished.
Updated: Test friction changes to remove dragon and furious: tokio drift edition from Draconia
eg. quest giver has "busy" state if activated, so interaction will be disabled for every other player until the network packets are processed.
Fixed: Tokio drift effect issue
Fixed: Hide inventory tooltip if dragged inventory item UI gets destroyed
Fixed: Try hide inventory slot selection overlay if dragged inventory item UI gets destroyed
Fixed: Eastern Dragon sfx being global
Fixed: Crash when using unstuck command
Fixed: Rubenite item using the wrong mesh
Draconia update for 17 August 2022
Patch 0.2.16
