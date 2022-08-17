Patch 0.2.16

Added: New Eastern Dragon animations

Added: New interaction icons - destroy, repair, open storage

Added: New items - 9 tree seeds, 1 plant seed

Added: 8 new storage containers

Added: Large planter box

Added: New level art: coin mold, ingot mold, crucible, crucible tongs, smelting ladle, mortar & pestle

Added: New crafting materials - Clay (can be obtained from dirt piles) & charcoal

Updated: Eastern Dragon interaction distance

Updated: Eastern Dragon animations

Updated: Eastern Dragon Head turning intensity

Updated: Reparented quest rock forest to use proper bp class as parent

Updated: Quest giver actors now update quest availability / material every 1 sec

Updated: Quest giver temporarily doesn't process interaction if previous interaction is not finished.

Updated: Test friction changes to remove dragon and furious: tokio drift edition from Draconia

eg. quest giver has "busy" state if activated, so interaction will be disabled for every other player until the network packets are processed.

Fixed: Tokio drift effect issue

Fixed: Hide inventory tooltip if dragged inventory item UI gets destroyed

Fixed: Try hide inventory slot selection overlay if dragged inventory item UI gets destroyed

Fixed: Eastern Dragon sfx being global

Fixed: Crash when using unstuck command

Fixed: Rubenite item using the wrong mesh