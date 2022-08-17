 Skip to content

Axiom Verge 2 update for 17 August 2022

Version 1.0.26, 8/17/2022

Version 1.0.26, 8/17/2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Better handling for when SpeechSynthesizer fails to intialize in Windows
Fix for fullscreen toggle sometimes not working

Changed files in this update

Axiom Verge 2 Content Depot 946031
  • Loading history…
Axiom Verge 2 Linux Depot 946032
  • Loading history…
