Better handling for when SpeechSynthesizer fails to intialize in Windows
Fix for fullscreen toggle sometimes not working
Axiom Verge 2 update for 17 August 2022
Version 1.0.26, 8/17/2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Better handling for when SpeechSynthesizer fails to intialize in Windows
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Axiom Verge 2 Content Depot 946031
- Loading history…
Axiom Verge 2 Linux Depot 946032
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update