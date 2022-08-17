Improved gunplay: work in progress.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, Deadsiders!

We have seen a lot of discussions regarding the gunplay and sound design. It's time to shed some light on some of the upcoming changes and improvements that will affect everything related to weapons.

Patch 0.3.2 will bring improvements to the game that will allow you to fight more effectively and save precious seconds that can decide the outcome of a fight.

One of the most important changes of the 0.4.0 Update is the total reworking of many aspects related to weapons.

Improved recoil and weapon rebalancing

With update 0.4.0, all weapons in the game will have an individual pattern of recoil and spread, emphasizing the identity of each gun. Previously, shooting was completely determined by the random behavior of weapons within the defined spread limits, after the update this will be a combination of unique weapon adjustments and a random factor. This opens up the possibilities of controlling the recoil and skill improvement for automatic weapons with continuous firing.

Learn more about the sound and recoil changes in the Loaf's overview video:



Durability, repair and disassembly of weapons.

One of the most important gameplay changes of this update is the introduction of the weapon's durability parameter and the chance of jamming, which depends on this parameter. In the world of Deadside, your life depends on weapons – repair them regularly to feel sure in battle. In order to repair your gun, you will be able to use spare parts obtained during the disassembly of other weapons on the Workbench.

We will come back with more details on these mechanics in the following posts

SFX

We have completely reworked the gunshot sounds for each weapon. We are sure that you will appreciate the new quality of sound effects in the game.We have added ambient effects, the sounds of a shot in an open area and in closed rooms will be different. Improved positioning and distance-based sound propagation so that you can more accurately determine the location of an enemy out of sight.

Animations and effects

We have also reworked and improved the animations of recoil and handling of weapons (not captured on video) and gunshots camera effects. Now the weapons in your hands will feel noticeably different

More news about the development of Update 0.4.0 coming soon. Stay in touch.

