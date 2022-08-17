Settings patch. IF you have any errors with saving configurations, or any settings, go to your appdata/rcSimulator folder and delete the settingsfile.ini. Restarting the game will reload. If there are issues. IF not, you are good to go :) This is mainly for a display error where some textures show up black and also saving renderding settings for them.
RC SIM 2022 update for 17 August 2022
1.1.1.3 Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
