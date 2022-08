Share · View all patches · Build 9333159 · Last edited 17 August 2022 – 16:19:14 UTC by Wendy







Good arvo everyone, today I have uploaded version 1.4.4 Beta. This update adds a character quest for Geoffrey located in an Australian jungle, along with a club for Shademaster Sven.

This update also fixes some additonal bugs and adds a new tileset for the late game.

Thanks as always!