Untitled Crossing Record update for 17 August 2022

8月17日紧急补丁说明[v1.0.6]

感谢大家购买《未命名穿越记录》。

我们将游戏更新到了Ver1.0.6，在此版本中进行了如下修正：

修复了某段剧情演出中，显示的信件关闭按钮被遮挡导致无法关闭的问题。
这个问题会导致剧情流程无法继续推进，对此为各位玩家带来的困扰，我们深表歉意。

我们将持续关注游戏中出现的问题并努力修复，祝大家游戏愉快！

