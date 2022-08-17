Scrapnaut 1.6.15

In this 1.6.15 update, you can start growing your herbs. New seeds should appear in random chests. You can also build and use "Seed Maker" to replace any plant with seeds.

I also added the ability to disable automatic controller detection. This is useful when one of the connected controllers has a problem with analog stick drift and the game automatically switches controls.

What's new in version 1.6.15?

Added new structure to build (Herb Pot)

Added herb seeds

Ability to disable detection of additional controllers

Best Regards,

Bart



