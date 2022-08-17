Changelog:
-Improved handling, cars should feel less twitchy now and easier to hold and recover from slides
-Fixed multiplayer desync issues
-Slightly extended cup car 1st and 2nd gears
-Adjusted roof camera fov
-Various fixes & improvements
RaceLeague update for 17 August 2022
Hotfix Update V0.2.8.5.3
Changelog:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update