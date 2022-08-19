Version 0.9.2.1 released August 19, 2022

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1694260/Moons_of_Ardan/

[h1=save_conversion]💾How save conversion works💾[/h1]

When you launch the new version, all saves that have been done with the previous version (0.9.1) will be converted and usable in the new version (0.9.2)

BUT…

No acceptable ways of converting trade routes were found, so trade routes have been reset.

WHAT DOES THAT MEAN?

You will have to replan your trade routes. This means you get to use the new planning tool at once, 🎆YAY!🎆

[expand type=More info]

_WHAT TO DO IF I WANT TO CHECK MY OLD GAME?

Using the "betas" tab in the steam game properties you can switch to branch v0.9.1, launch the game and you will be able to check all your beautiful trade routes to redo them in the newest version.

⚠️You will have to switch back to the default branch otherwise you won’t receive new updates later⚠️

I LAUNCHED THE NEW VERSION, AND SAVES HAVE BEEN CONVERTED, BUT I’D LIKE TO FIX STUFF IN THE PREVIOUS VERSION BEFORE

It starts to get a bit ⚙️technical⚙️ but you can navigate to "%AppData%..\LocalLow\PandoraTechnology\MoonsOfArdan" delete all the new saves (v9) and re-import them from the previous version (with your new progress - but still no trade routes)_

[/expand]

WHAT IF I NEED MORE HELP

[h1=improvements]Improvements[/h1]

[h2=new_route_planning]New space route planning[/h2] A space route can now be planned following two simple steps

**

📦 Select the transported resource

🪐 Select the destination moon

**



Click multiple times on the "Add once" button to add a space route multiple times

Checks are done to prevent sending an empty spaceship

Round trip

When landing platforms are built on both moons, you can transport resources to the destination but also bring back stuff to the moon of origin.



Looping trip

When landing platforms are built on both moons, you can transport resources indefinitely between both moons.



Looping space routes can now be defined by two values:

the maximum amount of time it will stay in the launch catapult before taking off, no matter if cargo loading is complete. This prevents holding up a launch catapult for a long time.

the minimum amount to be kept in the moon’s storage. No resources will be loaded under this limit to prevent messing that moon’s balance.

Interesting thoughts

**

A spaceship arriving on a moon without a landing platform, drops its cargo and is lost (stays in the moon's orbit forever).

If the destination of a space route does not contain a launch catapult, the trade route is cancelled (the ship is only lost if no landing platforms are built).

A space route will be "locked" in mission control as long as the destination moon’s storage is full for the transported resource.

**

[h2=building_area_of_effect]Building area of effect[/h2]

---**

Full range service influence on built houses is now displayed.





When building service buildings, icons are shown on houses to precisely know their influences.





Transport providers such as city centers and warehouses have a similar feature

**

[h2=improved_space_route_overview]Improved space route overview[/h2]

---

This new interface is shared with the queue in the mission control

It now allows to edit running routes.

An icon informs on the spacecraft's progression in the space route.

Routes can be paused.

A status message is displayed.

In the mission control queue, space routes can be prioritized

[h2=other_improvements]Other improvements[/h2]

SR-2266 [BUG][GRAPH] Improve the pollution processing facility lighting

SR-2149 [UI] In the resource panel, tooltips were added to resource buttons

[h1=fixes]Fixes[/h1]

SR-2291 [BUG][UI] Metalloy recipe was always shown on the milestone screen

SR-2267 [BUG][DEV] Crash when a production building was destroyed and pollution value updates

SR-2272 [BUG][UI] Spacestation level 3 upgrade tooltip was going out of the screen

SR-2263 [UI][BUG] In milestones, the population name was always "Dweller"

SR-2245 [BUG] Employment limits were not saved

SR-2237 [BUG] Producing Axodrones on asteroids was not expanding the population [Asteroid storage was limiting this operation, it has been lifted]

SR-2236 [BUG][UI] Sending a mission to the fourth asteroid was not possible when you had already started the asteroid hub on more than 3 asteroids

SR-1530 [BUG] Due to the Visibility Spheres system, when the camera was zoomed a lot, the influence area of the city center could disappear with the building

SR-2164 [GRAPH] Lens flare has been fixed/improved

[h1=technical]Technical[/h1]