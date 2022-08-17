Catizens is out right meow!😻

Your pawsomeness!

It's time to party and eat some fish! Why? Because Catizens is now available in Early Access! 🐱 During the initial Early Access release, you'll have the opportunity to play through three levels of the story campaign and explore the sandbox mode. There are six cat-tastic professions to try, different houses to build and decorate, and so much more! Can you build the purr-fect settlement?

And that's not all. We've planned a range of new features, creatures, and tweaks to come in future updates. You can read all about them in the full roadmap for Catizens:

Early Access Release

The first three levels of the single-player campaign, each with its own challenges and covering several terrain types: grass, rivers, plateaus. 2-4 hours of gameplay.

A sandbox mode with randomized levels and events.

6 professions available for catizens, with upgrades up to Level 10.

43 unique cat traits and quirks to play with and (try to) manage.

12 buildings, each with its own distinct function available.

Town decor items.

Wearable vanity items for catizens.

Level 4 added with a new terrain type (a swamp!).

A new profession - Acolyte, allowing you to heal catizens and provide buffs.

New boss rat enemy.

New wearable vanity items.

New rooftop decorations.

UI improvements and reskin.

Full implementation of talent trees for existing professions (max level).

New enemy type - alligator.

Improvements suggested by players.

Level 5 (volcanic climb).

More decorations of various types added.

New cat requests to earn decorations.

New vanity items added.

Improvements suggested by players.

More maps for the sandbox mode.

More random events to trigger in both game modes.

Quality of life improvements.

Level 6 (the volcano top) and the story finale.

New boss added - the dragon🙀

We want to know what you think of Catizens. Please leave your feedback in the Steam Discussions or on our community Discord. We wish you an un-fur-gettable game!

Regards,

Catizens Team