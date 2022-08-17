Catizens is out right meow!😻

Your pawsomeness!
It's time to party and eat some fish! Why? Because Catizens is now available in Early Access! 🐱 During the initial Early Access release, you'll have the opportunity to play through three levels of the story campaign and explore the sandbox mode. There are six cat-tastic professions to try, different houses to build and decorate, and so much more! Can you build the purr-fect settlement?
And that's not all. We've planned a range of new features, creatures, and tweaks to come in future updates. You can read all about them in the full roadmap for Catizens:
Early Access Release
- The first three levels of the single-player campaign, each with its own challenges and covering several terrain types: grass, rivers, plateaus. 2-4 hours of gameplay.
- A sandbox mode with randomized levels and events.
- 6 professions available for catizens, with upgrades up to Level 10.
- 43 unique cat traits and quirks to play with and (try to) manage.
- 12 buildings, each with its own distinct function available.
- Town decor items.
- Wearable vanity items for catizens.
Update 1
- Level 4 added with a new terrain type (a swamp!).
- A new profession - Acolyte, allowing you to heal catizens and provide buffs.
- New boss rat enemy.
Update 2
- New wearable vanity items.
- New rooftop decorations.
- UI improvements and reskin.
- Full implementation of talent trees for existing professions (max level).
- New enemy type - alligator.
- Improvements suggested by players.
Update 3
- Level 5 (volcanic climb).
- More decorations of various types added.
- New cat requests to earn decorations.
- New vanity items added.
- Improvements suggested by players.
Update 4
- More maps for the sandbox mode.
- More random events to trigger in both game modes.
- Quality of life improvements.
Update 5
- Level 6 (the volcano top) and the story finale.
- New boss added - the dragon🙀
We want to know what you think of Catizens. Please leave your feedback in the Steam Discussions or on our community Discord. We wish you an un-fur-gettable game!
Regards,
Catizens Team
