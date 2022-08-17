 Skip to content

Catizens update for 17 August 2022

Catizens is out right meow!😻

View all patches · Build 9332798 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Your pawsomeness!

It's time to party and eat some fish! Why? Because Catizens is now available in Early Access! 🐱 During the initial Early Access release, you'll have the opportunity to play through three levels of the story campaign and explore the sandbox mode. There are six cat-tastic professions to try, different houses to build and decorate, and so much more! Can you build the purr-fect settlement?

And that's not all. We've planned a range of new features, creatures, and tweaks to come in future updates. You can read all about them in the full roadmap for Catizens:

Early Access Release
  • The first three levels of the single-player campaign, each with its own challenges and covering several terrain types: grass, rivers, plateaus. 2-4 hours of gameplay.
  • A sandbox mode with randomized levels and events.
  • 6 professions available for catizens, with upgrades up to Level 10.
  • 43 unique cat traits and quirks to play with and (try to) manage.
  • 12 buildings, each with its own distinct function available.
  • Town decor items.
  • Wearable vanity items for catizens.
Update 1
  • Level 4 added with a new terrain type (a swamp!).
  • A new profession - Acolyte, allowing you to heal catizens and provide buffs.
  • New boss rat enemy.

Update 2
  • New wearable vanity items.
  • New rooftop decorations.
  • UI improvements and reskin.
  • Full implementation of talent trees for existing professions (max level).
  • New enemy type - alligator.
  • Improvements suggested by players.
Update 3
  • Level 5 (volcanic climb).
  • More decorations of various types added.
  • New cat requests to earn decorations.
  • New vanity items added.
  • Improvements suggested by players.

Update 4
  • More maps for the sandbox mode.
  • More random events to trigger in both game modes.
  • Quality of life improvements.
Update 5
  • Level 6 (the volcano top) and the story finale.
  • New boss added - the dragon🙀

We want to know what you think of Catizens. Please leave your feedback in the Steam Discussions or on our community Discord. We wish you an un-fur-gettable game!

Regards,
Catizens Team

