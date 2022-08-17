Gear up for adventure with a backpack deep-dive!

Inventory systems, often called ‘backpacks’, are used in a multitude of games, and Disney Dreamlight Valley is no exception. Whether you like to keep your items organized, or pick up everything that’s not bolted to the floor, in the Valley you can choose from a vast array of bags and backpacks to suit your style.

Community Manager Rachel here again, bringing you an in-depth look at some of the backpacks you’ll be able to wear in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Your clothing and accessory combinations are only limited to your imagination, and I thought it’d be fun to shed a little light on some of the inspiration behind these items. So get ready to gear up, and read on for more info!

As featured in our announcement trailer, I don’t think anyone will confuse what (or should I say WHO) inspired this backpack. With a number of Disney and Pixar’s Monsters, Inc. characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley, Mike Wazowski was an easy choice when it came to adapting an accessory based on the film because of his round shape. He also has features that are recognizable from a mile away, which made him fun to adapt into a wearable accessory.

Previously we gave fans a look at the 3D in-game models of the Mike Wazowski backpack, but I’m excited to unveil the 2D concept art behind it. When designing items for Disney Dreamlight Valley, our artists sometimes use real-world items to inspire the texture of an item. The use of fabric reference photos assists in the translation of how material textures should be further rendered in 3D. Can you guess what type of fabric may have been used as a reference for our Mike Wazowski backpack?

Next up is our Tangled-inspired bag! This is a relatively simple design compared to a character-shaped bag like the Mike Wazowski backpack. That said, even with a more minimalist design, our team focused on maximizing the details that make this bag easily recognizable as part of the Disney Dreamlight Valley Tangled collection.

While the silhouette of this bookbag isn’t uncommon, the eye-catching embroidery makes this backpack stand out. Our team had fun sourcing the iconic symbols, like the sun, used in Disney’s Tangled. Next time you watch Tangled, see if you can spy all of the symbols that were used on this backpack!

Our team’s vision has always been to give our players the freedom to create their dream Valley and Avatar. Part of realizing that vision was to include many styles of clothing and accessories that would complement each of our player’s unique styles. What I love about this Vanellope Von Schweetz-inspired ita bag, a popular backpack style from Japan, is that while very loud, it’s full of subtle nods to its source of inspiration – Disney’s Wreck-It Ralph!

From the sprinkles to the buttons embossed on the vinyl-like surface, can you figure out what each button symbolizes based on the film?

We’re ending with a completely different and compact backpack design. I know players are already excited to meet WALL•E in the game, and some have even recognized this backpack from the Disney Dreamlight Valley key art.

There were many ideas when it came to designing a WALL•E-inspired bag, from garbage cubes to the boot! The titular character won out though, as his shape was easily adaptable to a backpack. Additionally, we were inspired by WALL•E’s stripe pattern, as seen on his arms, to use on the backpack straps.

Thank you for joining me on this blog! I hope these backpack previews have gotten you excited to gear up for all the adventures to come in Disney Dreamlight Valley, coming to PC and Console in Early Access on September 6th. To make sure you’re up-to-date on when our next exciting blog goes live, be sure to follow our social pages below!

See you in the Valley!