Scenario Challenge 02: 100 Years War

As part of our One Year Anniversary for Humankind, we are continuing our new format for in-game challenges. Thank you to everybody who participated in last month’s challenge for your interest and feedback. We are happy with the positive reception of the new format, but we knew the devil’s in the details and there would be many improvements to make, so your ongoing feedback will be invaluable. For this month we are using a map handcrafted by one of our designers and trying different scoring conditions, and we look forward to hearing about your strategies and what you think of the scenario.

The 100 Years War Scenario Challenge

In this scenario, you start in the medieval era as the Franks, in control of Paris on a huge map of France. The English have already made landfall, and it is up to you to push them back. But act swiftly, for only the quickest to defeat the English by taking all their land or vassalizing them shall enter the Hall of Fame! The scenario itself will be available permanently, but if you want to be added to the leaderboard you need to submit your score by September 14th.

How to Enter the Leaderboard

* Start the scenario from the Play section of the Main menu

Win the scenario as quickly as you can

Create a new submission in the 100 Years War section of the Contests page, including A screenshot of your victory screen A save of your victory turn (found in \Documents\Humankind\Save Files)

If you play a second time, please update your existing submission (Do not create a new one)

All entries will be added to the leaderboard, ranked by how quickly they won the scenario (faster victories ranking higher). In case of a tie for the victory turn, the player with higher Fame score will be ranked higher. If that is still not enough, the player who destroyed more units will be ranked higher.

While everybody will be entered into the Leaderboard displayed in the contest section after the challenge ends, only the top players will be worthy of entering the “Hall of Fame” and receiving a special Games2Gether badge to commemorate their success. Please note that the badges may not be ready by the end of the challenge, and you may receive them at a later date.

If you're not interested in entering the Hall of Fame, perhaps you would rather lead your civilization through all of history on this map. We have made a four player version available on our mod.io page.

Have fun leading the Franks to victory!