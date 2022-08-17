natsuno-kanata Full Release

We have released the early access version of natsuno-kanata since August 5, 2021.

We are pleased to announce the release of the full version (ver. 1.0.0) of the text adventure game natsuno-kanata.

The main additions in the full version are as follows.

Addition of a scenario up to the conclusion of the game.

Addition of two new character episodes.

Additional locations, items, etc.

Thank you to everyone who played the Early Access version.

We hope you continue to enjoy the full version.

Although the early access period has ended, we will continue to update natsuno-kanata regularly.

In addition to adjustments and bug fixes, we plan to add episodes that can be viewed after the ending.

Detailed updates will be released at a later date.

We look forward to your continued feedback and requests.