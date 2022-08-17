0.9.1.3 - Beta Branch Update

This update is a collection of small changes
Changes
- Worker positions are now saved and loaded. They don't all just leave the elevator every time you load game
- Shadows added. They can be toggled off in the options
- You can now view team chemistry on finished issues
- Various performance updates to get sometimes high GPU usage down
- UI updates to make things little clearer
Fixes
- It was possible to get review window stuck in a way that you could not close it. This was fixed
Changed depots in beta branch