 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Comic Book Company Manager update for 17 August 2022

0.9.1.3 - Beta Branch Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9332670 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update is a collection of small changes

Changes

  • Worker positions are now saved and loaded. They don't all just leave the elevator every time you load game
  • Shadows added. They can be toggled off in the options
  • You can now view team chemistry on finished issues
  • Various performance updates to get sometimes high GPU usage down
  • UI updates to make things little clearer

Fixes

  • It was possible to get review window stuck in a way that you could not close it. This was fixed

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 9332670
Depot 1612951
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link