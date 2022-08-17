 Skip to content

Tinkertown update for 17 August 2022

Early Access 0.14.1

Early Access 0.14.1

  • Fixed issues that made acquiring certain achievements difficult or impossible
  • Added new NPCs to Teamwork achievement
  • Improved visuals in achievement progress list
  • Fixed some issues with very long german words
  • Added housing feedback for NPCs: they will now tell why they aren't happy in their home
  • Improved the housing detection to work better with multi-room houses and each npcs nemesis, doors
  • Fixed an issue that allowed an NPC to spawn multiple times
  • Fixed an issue that prevented shovelling on mount locations
  • Buffed mine cart speed

