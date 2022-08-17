- Fixed issues that made acquiring certain achievements difficult or impossible
- Added new NPCs to Teamwork achievement
- Improved visuals in achievement progress list
- Fixed some issues with very long german words
- Added housing feedback for NPCs: they will now tell why they aren't happy in their home
- Improved the housing detection to work better with multi-room houses and each npcs nemesis, doors
- Fixed an issue that allowed an NPC to spawn multiple times
- Fixed an issue that prevented shovelling on mount locations
- Buffed mine cart speed
Tinkertown update for 17 August 2022
Early Access 0.14.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
