- Steam Audio: Configuration was revised.
- Bugfix: Some sounds were audible through walls at a great distance.
- Troubleshooting: The "Developer Build" is temporarily activated to improve the search for bugs.
- Troubleshooting: The own error reporting system has been improved to avoid Unity's "Crash and Exception Reporting" in the future. The own error reporting system does not use metadata and also supports fully anonymous transmission of error messages via CloudFlare.
Medicinal Herbs - Cannabis Grow Simulator update for 17 August 2022
Update 0.16.4
