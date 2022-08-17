v0.11.2 B1

New Stuff
- added more tooltips in Tower Testing
- added more tooltips in Laboratory
- added tooltip to Trading Post resources within trades
- added worker task to buy Power Stones from market
- added worker task for gems experiment
- added AI function 'Town: Any window open'
Changes
- town stats window can now be closed with esc
- [spoiler]infinity perk for Power Stones is disabled if it wouldn't do anything[/spoiler]
- changed internal tier of various Factory items to improve sorting
- changed prestige dialog in the laboratory to make it more clear that resources are the price and not the gain
- minor changes to the Tower Testing UI
- refactored the underlying system of Tower Testing
- buildings of max tier are now displayed at the end inside the Construction Firm
- building tier inside the Construction Firm is only displayed in roman numerals until tier 19
- improved distribution algorithm inside Power Plant
- refactored underlying code inside Power Plant
Fixes
- fixed prices in Construction Firm sometimes wrapping
- fixed Construction Firm returning the wrong amount of resources after cancelling a construction from the queue
- fixed Workshop tutorial text being cut off
Changed files in this update