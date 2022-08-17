 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Perfect Tower II update for 17 August 2022

v0.11.2 B1

Share · View all patches · Build 9332579 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Stuff

  • added more tooltips in Tower Testing
  • added more tooltips in Laboratory
  • added tooltip to Trading Post resources within trades
  • added worker task to buy Power Stones from market
  • added worker task for gems experiment
  • added AI function 'Town: Any window open'

Changes

  • town stats window can now be closed with esc
  • [spoiler]infinity perk for Power Stones is disabled if it wouldn't do anything[/spoiler]
  • changed internal tier of various Factory items to improve sorting
  • changed prestige dialog in the laboratory to make it more clear that resources are the price and not the gain
  • minor changes to the Tower Testing UI
  • refactored the underlying system of Tower Testing
  • buildings of max tier are now displayed at the end inside the Construction Firm
  • building tier inside the Construction Firm is only displayed in roman numerals until tier 19
  • improved distribution algorithm inside Power Plant
  • refactored underlying code inside Power Plant

Fixes

  • fixed prices in Construction Firm sometimes wrapping
  • fixed Construction Firm returning the wrong amount of resources after cancelling a construction from the queue
  • fixed Workshop tutorial text being cut off

Changed files in this update

Depot 1197261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link