Talisman: Digital Edition Patch Notes - 05/07/2021

Hi Talisman fans! ːBlueTalismanː

Today we've rolled out the latest patch for Talisman: Digital Edition. A good number of these fixes came about because you reported them either on our Discord or on the Steam forums here. So from everyone working on Talisman here at Nomad Games, thanks for your help and support!

Check out the official patch notes below, and don't forget to download the update if you want to play with your friends - you all need to be on the same version to play together (including cross-platform play!)

General Fixes:

We’ve made it so that you can’t use the ‘No More Lives’ house rule while The Dancing Skulls ending is active. This is because during this ending, You can only resurrect if you have at least 1 life point which you can gain from defeating enemies (or trading in trophies depending on rule choice) or other card encounters. If you have the No More Lives rule switched on, you've basically made it incredibly difficult to get resurrected, to the point you're limited to 2 cards from the realm region's deck. So it could also become impossible to do so. So in order to avoid people getting stuck in this situation, we’ve made this change.

Certain Legendary versions of cards weren’t causing challenges to trigger as they should, so we’ve gone ahead and fixed those cards. The Legendary Deck versions of Self Portrait, Wraith and Giant will now add to challenges when encountered.

The Devil's Minion was previously unable to use weapon inventions during psychic combat despite the fact they can use regular weapons that are meant for psychic combat. We’ve fixed this, so now all you Devil’s Minion players can use invented weapons to your evil hearts content.

We discovered and fixed an issue with the Witch Doctor's Evil Eye ability. If you land on a character in the centre space for the first time and there is someone already there, it's ok to use his ability. However, the game was allowing you to keep using his ability on the following turns despite not moving to land on the other character. We’ve fixed this now, so he can only use his ability when he lands on someone.

A minor fix, but sometimes the Werewolf card wouldn’t appear properly when you encountered it - it should now be visible.

We fixed an issue where the use of the Horn of Dread could lead to locking the game if the owner dies and then the new owner who uses it straight away loses a life.

We fixed a bug with the Enlightened destiny card, where it would not give the player a chance to trade in 1 light fate to gain a spell. Even if the player had room for a spell in their inventory and there are no anti-spell/magic effects in play, the game still wouldn’t let them use it. This has now been fixed, and the Destiny should function properly.

When the Ifrit Invasion card from the Fireland expansion was drawn while the Cataclysm version of the board was in use, the card wouldn’t let you roll for its effect. We’ve fixed this issue, so now the card should function as expected even when using the Cataclysm board.

We’ve added some more localisation fixed based on feedback from the community - thanks to everyone who pointed out text that needed updating!

Crash Fixes:

We’ve rolled out a ton of crash bug fixes in this patch, including fixes for:

An occasional crash downloading Avatar and Challenge textures

An occasional crash when selecting cards in a network game

An occasional crash in CURL on Android

A very infrequent crash when saving the game

And more!

We’ve now added a ‘delete account’ button to the game, so that you can delete your Nomad Account directly through Talisman: Digital Edition. Be careful with this feature however, as you won’t be able to get your account back!

We’ve also updated the email that we send when you sign up for a Nomad Account to enable email account verification. Previously you could enter any old email address and have a valid email address without needing to confirm that email was actually you. So now we’ve added a ‘confirm email address’ button to your email, so we can just confirm you are who you claim to be.

As always, thanks for the support everyone! ːheartː