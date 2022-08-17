Build 43: minor fix

Fix of factual error in game texts (the pillaging of Kyiv by the founder of Moscovia, prince Andrii Bogolyubsky was in 1169)
Thanks to Asya from GameDev DOU Team.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fix of factual error in game texts (the pillaging of Kyiv by the founder of Moscovia, prince Andrii Bogolyubsky was in 1169)
Thanks to Asya from GameDev DOU Team.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update