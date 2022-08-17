 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Putinist Slayer update for 17 August 2022

Build 43: minor fix

Share · View all patches · Build 9332426 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix of factual error in game texts (the pillaging of Kyiv by the founder of Moscovia, prince Andrii Bogolyubsky was in 1169)

Thanks to Asya from GameDev DOU Team.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1985241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link