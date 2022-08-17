 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Retreat To Enen update for 17 August 2022

Patch Notes 1.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 9332355 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!
We've got a quick hotfix patch for some issues discovered with the 1.0.5 build. If you're still running into issues, please report it through our ticketing system in Discord.

Changes
  • Fixes an issue where players are losing mouse control on the save screen.
  • Added performance and stability to the new mechanics added in 1.0.5
  • Fixed a grammar error in the tool wheel.
  • Added a demolition text prompt to the tutorial.
  • Added the cutscene audio to the master volume slider.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1556491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link