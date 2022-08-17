Patch Notes 1.0.6

Hey everyone!
We've got a quick hotfix patch for some issues discovered with the 1.0.5 build. If you're still running into issues, please report it through our ticketing system in Discord.
Changes
- Fixes an issue where players are losing mouse control on the save screen.
- Added performance and stability to the new mechanics added in 1.0.5
- Fixed a grammar error in the tool wheel.
- Added a demolition text prompt to the tutorial.
- Added the cutscene audio to the master volume slider.
Changed files in this update