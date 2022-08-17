 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 17 August 2022

2022.8.17update

Share · View all patches · Build 9332337 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed the image of the ground during battle.
    ・Fixed the ability effect of Honganji Hoshu
    ・Fixed faith ability effect
    ・Changed the shortcut key for gun shooting during battle.
    ・Changed the initial value of some display switching items.
    ・Fixed so that the ability "Faith" is not automatically granted to player officers.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2001001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link