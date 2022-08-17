2022.8.17update

- Changed the image of the ground during battle.
・Fixed the ability effect of Honganji Hoshu
・Fixed faith ability effect
・Changed the shortcut key for gun shooting during battle.
・Changed the initial value of some display switching items.
・Fixed so that the ability "Faith" is not automatically granted to player officers.
