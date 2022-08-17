- Cornuthaums will only be auto-equipped by spellcasters.
- Fixed a bug in keybinding configuration that caused the game not to launch.
- Fixed a rare workshop UI crash when applying upgrades.
- Fixed a world generation crash involving using the IncreaseAttr effect in some mods.
- Added a diagnostic check for a crash in the dancing algorithm.
- Fixed a typo in the tutorial.
KeeperRL update for 17 August 2022
Alpha 35 hotfix 7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
