KeeperRL update for 17 August 2022

Alpha 35 hotfix 7

17 August 2022

  • Cornuthaums will only be auto-equipped by spellcasters.
  • Fixed a bug in keybinding configuration that caused the game not to launch.
  • Fixed a rare workshop UI crash when applying upgrades.
  • Fixed a world generation crash involving using the IncreaseAttr effect in some mods.
  • Added a diagnostic check for a crash in the dancing algorithm.
  • Fixed a typo in the tutorial.

