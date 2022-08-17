(Mostly) Boring Balance Changes | 15th King of the Hill Season Results

This is the last minor balance update before the release of Version 1.0 in September! Just a little longer, puny humans!

Balance Changes

The mutations that drop on Level 1 have been tweaked AGAIN! maniacal laughter > We would like to say special thanks to the members of our Discord server for feedback ↑* Several mutations are now unlocked more easily;

The "Interest" mutation now earns you a maximum of 40 tokens on one level;

The "Explosive Death" mutation now deals 90 damage instead of 40;

mutation now deals 90 damage instead of 40; Watchers have had their attack reduced, their ability—buffed;

Eggheads' towers have had their mana supply significantly increased: 100/150/200 -> 100/400/1000. The amount of mana required for the ability has also changed: 10/10/10 -> 10/20/40. Towers crumble if they run out of mana. It will now be harder to burn towers' mana in PvP;

For the Hunger Games chip, the altar with one mutation on the first level was replaced by a standard altar with three mutations for you to choose from;

The info for several mutations in the Brawl mode has been fixed to match how they work in the main mode.

It's time to wrap up King of the Hill season 15

WINNERS:

🥇 Izard

🥈 Lectrice

🥉 DrunkMantis

Congratulations to the winners. All three will receive Steam keys for Cartel Tycoon. Please contact Antishyr via Steam to claim your prizes.

This is the last season and the last update before the full game is released. Will the seasons still change and will updates still come out after we release Despot's Game 1.0? Hell yeah they will! The Despot would never let his puny humans take a break.

Join the community to share your feedback with the devs and chat with other puny humans like you:

