Big announcement time!

I’m very pleased to announce that The Sink Gods is now localised to Spanish! As of right now, Steam has been updated to the Spanish version, and mobile platforms are currently on their way! You can get the game for free now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1755670/The_Sink_Gods/

Along with this, I want to also mention that Spanish Translations for The Great Deer are also coming soon, so keep an eye out for that!

Also I want to quickly mention that my new game, In The Darkness, is nearing more and more closer to a full release, so keep an eye out for more details on that too! Also make sure to wishlist the game!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2105690/In_The_Darkness/