As requested, we've just released a patch that updates the playable character jump and wall jump mechanic!

Higher level of air control

Added HUD that displays projected wall jump direction

Lower sliding speed, giving more control to long wall jumping areas

We're always happy to hear feedback (good and bad) and are committed to continuing updates to improve player experience.