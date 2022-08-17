Content Patch #15 -- Hotfix #19

The game has been patched to modify UI Scaling and reflect a delay.

News

Howdy folks!

Unfortunately, Content Patch #16 needs to be delayed by 2 weeks. This patch (which will improve the modding API and documentation) isn't going to be at a state that I'd be satisfied with releasing if I kept to the original deadline, so I'm going to take more time to work on it.

I'm blown away by all the mods that have already been created using the API, and I can't wait to see what else you all will make when Content Patch #16 releases. My apologies for the delay.

Also, in case you missed it, there's a Backpack Hero x Luck be a Landlord crossover giveaway event going on, you can read more about it here!

-Dan

Changes