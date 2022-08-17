Major Update 0.5.2208171211-ea

Hi there, in the last couple of days we've come up with some major changes to the game in almost every area. Thanks for your continous feedback and helping us to make Ruadh: Warbands a better experience.
Major Change
- changed the worldmap to include some branching paths that'll provide additional upgrades for your warband
- added an intro scene
- added camera shake on hit
- combat numbers improvements
- supports multiple numbers next to each other
- combat text for "missed" attacks
- improved position, duration and randomness
- added camera movement via WASD and arrow keys
- added interactive turnqueue displays that move the camera to the selected unit
Balancing
Enemies
Many Enemies buffed by 5 health points.
All Enemies were buffed slightly to increase the difficulty of the game.
4 new enemies:
Runestone of Vitality
Runestone of Accuracy
Runestone of Swiftness
Runestone of Rage
Each runestone will give a little stat bonus to your current warband.
Draumtrer no longer spawn Funglir.
The Grimbadur Hags and Shamans will now heal to full life at the start of their turn.
Enemy Name
Character classes
Character class
Axethrower
Range 2 to 3
Bloodseeker
Damage 7 to 8
Swiftblade
Swiftblades now have a negative effect and will loose 1 hit chance when they land a hit for 1 round.
Hit Chance 65 to 70
Scout
Damage 17 to 16
Berserker
Damage 7 to 6
Hit Chance 65 to 70
Archer
Damage 10 to 9
Defender
Health Points 70 to 75
Shieldmaid
Health Points 75 to 80
Encounter
Encounter name encounter changes
The worldmap nodes got reworked. Players can now choose their next encounter:
Encounter 4, 8 , 12, 17 and 22 will split into 2-4 nodes with different encounters and runestones.
Encounter 26, 27 and 28 got deleted and the final boss will now be in encounter 25.
Encounter 25 will now replace encounter 23.
Many Encounters have been buffed.
Upgrades
Upgrade name
Many items that would give damage or action points have been nerfed.
Many items that would give health points have been buffed.
New item: Gloves of Vitality
Other
- added a warband size counter in the management screen
- input remaping for "show enemy/ally ranges"
- input remaping for "show obstacles"
- made it a toggle
- settings menu update
- settable FPS
- settable WindowMode
- settable camera speed when using WASD/Arrows
- settable camera shake
- healthbar animation fix
- healthbar tooltip
- improved button interaction in the management screen
- prevention to stack infinite upgrades on a single unit / upgrades are spread more even among warband members
