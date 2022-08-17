Major Update 0.5.2208171211-ea

Share · View all patches · Build 9331630 · Last edited 17 August 2022 – 13:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Hi there, in the last couple of days we've come up with some major changes to the game in almost every area. Thanks for your continous feedback and helping us to make Ruadh: Warbands a better experience.

Major Change

changed the worldmap to include some branching paths that'll provide additional upgrades for your warband

added an intro scene

added camera shake on hit

combat numbers improvements

supports multiple numbers next to each other

combat text for "missed" attacks

improved position, duration and randomness

added camera movement via WASD and arrow keys

added interactive turnqueue displays that move the camera to the selected unit

Balancing

Enemies

Many Enemies buffed by 5 health points.

All Enemies were buffed slightly to increase the difficulty of the game.

4 new enemies:

Runestone of Vitality

Runestone of Accuracy

Runestone of Swiftness

Runestone of Rage

Each runestone will give a little stat bonus to your current warband.

Draumtrer no longer spawn Funglir.

The Grimbadur Hags and Shamans will now heal to full life at the start of their turn.

Enemy Name

Character classes

Character class

Axethrower

Range 2 to 3

Bloodseeker

Damage 7 to 8

Swiftblade

Swiftblades now have a negative effect and will loose 1 hit chance when they land a hit for 1 round.

Hit Chance 65 to 70

Scout

Damage 17 to 16

Berserker

Damage 7 to 6

Hit Chance 65 to 70

Archer

Damage 10 to 9

Defender

Health Points 70 to 75

Shieldmaid

Health Points 75 to 80

Encounter

Encounter name encounter changes

The worldmap nodes got reworked. Players can now choose their next encounter:

Encounter 4, 8 , 12, 17 and 22 will split into 2-4 nodes with different encounters and runestones.

Encounter 26, 27 and 28 got deleted and the final boss will now be in encounter 25.

Encounter 25 will now replace encounter 23.

Many Encounters have been buffed.

Upgrades

Upgrade name

Many items that would give damage or action points have been nerfed.

Many items that would give health points have been buffed.

New item: Gloves of Vitality

Other