Valor 1.4.2: (R)evolution

(R)evolution

Let's start with the main attraction. The fan favourite evolution gamemode has received some epic changes and updates! Let's go over them one by one.

Difficulty

The players who actually got far enough into the game to play Evolution, really enjoyed it. However, most players don't get to Gladiator difficulty. That's why the starting difficulty for Evolution has been lowered by quite a bit. You'll now be able to play Evolution once you've beaten the level on Novice.

On top of that, the difficulty in the earlier waves has also been reduced to account for lower-level players joining in:

Enemy strength : Gladiator level -> Brawler level

: Gladiator level -> Brawler level Affixes : 3 -> 1 (+1 every 4th wave)

: 3 -> 1 (+1 every 4th wave) Exp and gold rewards : 100% + 10% per wave -> 70% + 6% per wave

: 100% + 10% per wave -> 70% + 6% per wave **Enemies now get stronger more quickly as the waves progress. The break even point compared to previously is around wave 25, but keep in mind there will be more affixes at that point as well.

Evolutions

Lots of new evolutions have been added! In total, 20 new evolutions have been added, along with another 11 that will only appear in the streamer mode, as they are ...not exactly "upgrades"!

In total, this means the total amount of evolutions has [b]almost tripled**.

Runes

Runes are a great way to add additional stats to your character, customizing the way you want to play them. However, up until now, they have always been "just stats". That's why a total of eight new rune effects have been added, all of which actually enhance your character in cool ways, more that just stats.

You'll be able to receive these new rune stats just like before, so I won't spoil all of them here in this post.

Affixes

Two new Affixes have been added to the pool:

Hellspawn: Whenever an enemy dies, a 1-health hellbat spawns and moves towards you, dying on impact if you don't kill it.

Reanimation: When an enemy dies, it reanimates a skeleton that lives on with a portion of that enemy's stats.

As always, a few gadgets have been added to help with these new Affxes.

Balance

Novice Difficulty

Some playtests and feedback rounds have pointed out that the game starts off with a learning curve that's too steep. That's why the Novice difficulty will now serve more as an entry-level difficulty.

Competence Score Drain Speed: 75% -> 70%

75% -> 70% Enemy Damage Multiplier: 60% -> 50%

60% -> 50% Enemy Health Multiplier: 80% -> 70%

80% -> 70% Enemy Movement Speed Multiplier: 85% -> 80%

85% -> 80% You are now required to beat this difficulty before attempting any other difficulties

The Training Grounds

Along with the changes mentioned above, The Training Grounds also becomes more of a ...training ground, rather than a pit for new players to die in.

New unit on the Training Grounds: Recruit, a weaker version of the swordsman

As a result, experience gained on these first levels has also been reduced by 10%

Archer damage: 6 -> 5

6 -> 5 Archer health: 30 -> 20

30 -> 20 Swordsman/Warrior damage: 10 -> 8

10 -> 8 Cannon damage: 20 -> 15

20 -> 15 Cannon projectile speed: 7 -> 6

7 -> 6 The Training Master Auto attack damage: 30 -> 25

30 -> 25 The Training Master Movement Speed: 1.2 -> 1.1

1.2 -> 1.1 The Training Master Health: 1200 -> 1000

The Tinker District

Eugene Sterling's Focus Fire Projectile speed has been reduced at higher difficulties.

Gamemode: Endurance

Maximum idle time before coward penalty: 12 seconds -> 15 seconds

Gold rewards

Increased gold rewards when victorious by ~50%. This was actually already intended to be the case, but didn't happen due to a bug, which is now fixed.

Nerve Agent

Now requires 4 kills without getting hit again to cleanse, instead of standing still

Other stuff