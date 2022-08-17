New fish, deco and fixes

While still working on our water chemistry module, we have prepared a smaller update to shorten the waiting time for you:
- There is 10 new species: Banded angelfish, Convict surgeonfish, Emperor angelfish, Midget sucker catfish, Ornate butterflyfish, Pictus catfish, Spotted bristletooth tang, Sterba's corydoras, Tete sea catfish, and Zebra pleco
- We also have some new decoration items and plants: bricks, clay pots, giant clam, Anubias Barteri
- As requested by some players, you can now mark your workshop aquariums to be copyable by subscribers (this request was actually from subscribers, so not sure if contributors will actually use this)
- Sucker catfish behavior has been improved -- they are now more active on your aquarium glass
- Thanks to various reports, we have fixed a large amount of issues when cross-breeding your favorite species
- We have improved the feeding behavior of your fish (it should be a more realistic experience now)
